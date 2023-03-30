News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
Middle East
2023-03-30 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UAE president names son Abu Dhabi crown prince, brothers to top roles
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the Gulf state, and named his brothers to top roles, state media said on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed, who became president and Abu Dhabi ruler last year after running the US-allied OPEC oil producer for years, named his brother Sheikh Mansour as UAE vice president, alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
This appeared to further centralize power in Abu Dhabi, which is the political capital by virtue of its immense oil wealth, of the UAE federation of seven emirates. Dubai is the Gulf's business and tourism hub.
Sheikh Mohammed appointed his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser who controls a sprawling business empire, and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.
By appointing prominent brothers to new roles, he kept "some power-sharing balance, but only within (Abu Dhabi's) Al Nahyan clan," Cinzia Bianco, research fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said on Twitter.
The choice of Sheikh Khaled as crown prince reflects a trend across most Gulf Arab monarchies towards direct lineage - sons over brothers - for succession, including in Saudi Arabia.
Abu Dhabi has held the presidency since the founding of the UAE federation by Sheikh Mohammed's father in 1971.
Sheikh Mohammed, known as MbZ, had been grooming his son in positions of authority in security - including intelligence - economy and governance, analysts say.
MbZ was de facto ruler for years before assuming power following the death of his brother last May, at a time when the UAE's longstanding ties with the United States were strained over perceived US disengagement from the region.
He led a realignment of the Middle East when the UAE, with Bahrain, forged ties with Israel in 2020 to create a new anti-Iran axis in the region, while still engaging with Tehran to contain tensions with an eye on economic priorities.
The UAE has also deepened ties with Russia and China.
The country of fewer than 10 million people prides itself on its political and economic stability. It has one of the world's highest per-capita income levels and is home to millions of expatriate workers who make up the bulk of the workforce.
In a separate decree on Wednesday, MbZ named Sheikh Khaled as head of Abu Dhabi's executive council, the latest reshuffle at key entities in the emirate, one of the world's wealthiest state investors.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Tahnoun was named chair of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. Sheikh Mansour was named chairman of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's second-biggest sovereign wealth fund.
Reuters
Middle East
UAE
President
Son
Abu Dhabi
Crown
Prince
Roles
Next
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-28
China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks
World
2023-03-28
China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks
0
World
2023-03-27
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
2023-03-27
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Middle East
2023-02-20
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:45
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
Middle East
07:45
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
0
Middle East
03:37
Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
Middle East
03:37
Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration
0
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
0
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
0
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi National Bank appoints new chairman after Credit Suisse loss
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi National Bank appoints new chairman after Credit Suisse loss
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
4
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
5
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
6
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
7
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store