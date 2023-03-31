Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey

2023-03-31 | 05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
0min
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will visit parts of neighboring Turkey hit by a recent earthquake when he travels to meet his counterpart on April 4, amid longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries.

He is the second Greek minister to make an official visit after February's devastating quake killed tens of thousands in southern Turkey. read more

"We will visit the earthquake affected areas in southeast Turkey," Panagiotopoulos told the Mega TV channel in an interview late on Thursday.
Greece was one of the first countries to send rescue workers to help pull survivors from the rubble. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had visited earthquake-stricken areas in February, in a gesture of solidarity.

The two NATO allies and neighbors are at odds over a host of issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean to airspace, and over ethnically split Cyprus.
 
 
 
 

