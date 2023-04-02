News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
Middle East
2023-04-02 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
The Iranian navy said it identified and warned off a US reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
"After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country's skies without authorization," said the report, identifying the plane as a US Navy EP-3E.
While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, the same report also said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.
The US Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran has had similar confrontations with US forces in the past. In 2019, Iran shot down a US drone which it said was flying over southern Iran.
On Dec. 31, Iran said its military had launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, without identifying the aircraft.
The United States has long deployed weaponry and troops in the oil-producing Gulf to provide security to its allies.
Long-strained relations between Iran and the United States have deteriorated further in the last year, as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters.
US sanctions have also targeted suppliers of Iranian drones which Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.
Iran has previously acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before the invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Iranian
Warning
US Navy
US
Aircraft
Oman
Next
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
0
World
2023-03-31
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
World
2023-03-31
US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case
0
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month
Middle East
2023-03-27
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
0
Middle East
11:04
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Middle East
11:04
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
0
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
0
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
2
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
3
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
4
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
6
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
7
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
8
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store