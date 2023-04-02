Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman

Middle East
2023-04-02 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman

The Iranian navy said it identified and warned off a US reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country's skies without authorization," said the report, identifying the plane as a US Navy EP-3E.

While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, the same report also said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.

The US  Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has had similar confrontations with US forces in the past. In 2019, Iran shot down a US drone which it said was flying over southern Iran.

On Dec. 31, Iran said its military had launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, without identifying the aircraft.

The United States has long deployed weaponry and troops in the oil-producing Gulf to provide security to its allies.

Long-strained relations between Iran and the United States have deteriorated further in the last year, as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters.

US  sanctions have also targeted suppliers of Iranian drones which Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.

Iran has previously acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before the invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.
 
 

Middle East

Iran

Iranian

Warning

US Navy

US

Aircraft

Oman

LBCI Next
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:12

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:12

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

LBCI
Middle East
11:04

Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

LBCI
Middle East
08:22

Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say

LBCI
Middle East
05:54

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app