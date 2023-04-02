Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

2023-04-02 | 12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

The Saudi Foreign Minister received on Sunday a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, whereby they discussed several topics of interest to both countries, in addition to tackling the upcoming steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.
 

