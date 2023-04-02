News
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
2023-04-02 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
The Saudi Foreign Minister received on Sunday a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, whereby they discussed several topics of interest to both countries, in addition to tackling the upcoming steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.
Middle East
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Iranian
FM
Discussion
Next
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade
Previous
