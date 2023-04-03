Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

Middle East
2023-04-03 | 03:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA said, as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster a faltering economy.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has long provided financial support to Egypt but recently signaled it would no longer provide such backing without conditions attached, which observers think may have sparked a rare media clash between the two countries.
 
The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, met with Sisi at the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, where they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, SPA said.

Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting, it added.
 
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have repeatedly come to Egypt's help since Sisi led the ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood a decade ago.

When Egypt's financial difficulties were exposed and exacerbated by the fallout from the war in Ukraine last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar made deposits in Egypt's central bank and pledged major new investments.

But those investments have been slow to materialize, putting new pressure on the Egyptian pound in recent weeks despite the currency's losing nearly half its value against the dollar since March 2022.

Egypt signed a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund in December that targeted $9.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year ending in June 2023.
 
 
 

Middle East

Egypt

Sisi

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

Blinken discusses Mideast tensions with Egypt's Sisi on first leg of tour

LBCI
Middle East
11:04

Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

LBCI
Middle East
08:22

Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-01

Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:54

Major Gulf markets rise, tracking oil prices

LBCI
Middle East
04:19

Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war

LBCI
Middle East
04:14

Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
12:12

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-13

Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanon wins 1st place at MENA Karting Nations Cup 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app