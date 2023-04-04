News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat
Middle East
2023-04-04 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat
Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday amid rising oil prices, although renewed economic concerns after subdued US manufacturing activity data capped gains.
Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after OPEC+ plans to cut more production jolted markets on Monday, with investor attention shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (. TASI) gained 0.6%, with Retal Urban Development Co (4322.SE) advancing 1% and Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.9%.
US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged, and analysts said activity could decline further due to tighter credit conditions.
Market watchers have been trying to gauge how much longer the Federal Reserve might need to keep raising interest rates to cool inflation and whether the US economy might be headed for recession.
Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.
Separately, Saudi Arabian auto rental firm Lumi has hired Saudi Fransi Capital and EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA) to arrange the sale of 30% of its shares in a planned initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources.
In Abu Dhabi, the index (. FTFADGI) added 0.2%.
The Qatari benchmark (. QSI) climbed 0.8%, as most of the constituents on the index were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA), which was up 1.2%.
Dubai's main share index (. DFMGI), however, was flat in early trading.
Reuters
Middle East
Gulf
Markets
Gain
Economic
Capital
Gains
Dubai
UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up
Variety
2023-01-05
Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up
0
Variety
05:06
Swiss court upholds corruption ruling against mining magnate Steinmetz
Variety
05:06
Swiss court upholds corruption ruling against mining magnate Steinmetz
0
Variety
03:43
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
Variety
03:43
Oil posts gains while attention shifts to demand side
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:35
UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains
Middle East
05:35
UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains
0
Middle East
03:30
Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support
Middle East
03:30
Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support
0
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
0
Middle East
10:22
Mother and baby reunited in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
Middle East
10:22
Mother and baby reunited in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
0
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store