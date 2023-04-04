Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment

Middle East
2023-04-04 | 09:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kuwait&#39;s Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment

Kuwait's Agility said on Tuesday it entered into a derivative transaction known as a collar trade with banks to hedge its investment in Danish transport firm DSV.

Agility said it signed multi-year funded agreements with the banks that will allow Agility to draw down within a few weeks up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

A collar is a spread strategy that involves selling a call option on an existing long stock position and buying a protective put option at the same time.

The agreements are with Morgan Stanley, Citibank, National Association and Goldman Sachs in relation to shares representing up to 7.5 million shares of Agility's stake, it said in a bourse filing.

"Given continued market uncertainty and the significance of the DSV stake on Agility's overall value, Agility has undertaken this hedging transaction out of prudence to protect the value of the investment and shareholder value," the filing said.

Agility said the collar instrument was funded, providing the company with 1 billion euros of relatively cheap liquidity, which will help and strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Agility is DSV's second-largest shareholder, with an 8.8% stake, after the Kuwaiti firm sold its Global Integrated Logistics business to DSV in an all-share deal in 2021.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

 
Reuters
 

Middle East

Kuwait

Agility

Transaction

Banks

DSV

Investment

Stake

LBCI Next
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Mother and baby reunited in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

Turkish central bank asks banks to widen FX, gold transaction spreads

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

Baghdad agrees to 30% stake in TotalEnergies $27 bln Iraq energy project –sources

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:06

Baghdad agrees to 30% stake in TotalEnergies $27 bln Iraq energy project –sources

LBCI
Middle East
06:21

Most Gulf markets gain but economic woes capital gains; Dubai flat

LBCI
Middle East
05:35

UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains

LBCI
Middle East
03:30

Saudi crown prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics amid concern over US support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app