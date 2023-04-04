News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment
Middle East
2023-04-04 | 09:30
Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment
Kuwait's Agility said on Tuesday it entered into a derivative transaction known as a collar trade with banks to hedge its investment in Danish transport firm DSV.
Agility said it signed multi-year funded agreements with the banks that will allow Agility to draw down within a few weeks up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
A collar is a spread strategy that involves selling a call option on an existing long stock position and buying a protective put option at the same time.
The agreements are with Morgan Stanley, Citibank, National Association and Goldman Sachs in relation to shares representing up to 7.5 million shares of Agility's stake, it said in a bourse filing.
"Given continued market uncertainty and the significance of the DSV stake on Agility's overall value, Agility has undertaken this hedging transaction out of prudence to protect the value of the investment and shareholder value," the filing said.
Agility said the collar instrument was funded, providing the company with 1 billion euros of relatively cheap liquidity, which will help and strengthen the company's balance sheet.
Agility is DSV's second-largest shareholder, with an 8.8% stake, after the Kuwaiti firm sold its Global Integrated Logistics business to DSV in an all-share deal in 2021.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
Reuters
Middle East
Kuwait
Agility
Transaction
Banks
DSV
Investment
Stake
