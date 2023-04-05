Israel strikes militant training sites in Gaza after rocket launches

2023-04-05 | 01:27
Israel strikes militant training sites in Gaza after rocket launches
Israel strikes militant training sites in Gaza after rocket launches

Israeli planes struck Gaza early on Wednesday, following rocket fire from the enclave toward Israel after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound overnight.

Hamas Radio said the Israeli strikes hit two training camps, one in Gaza City and another in a refugee camp.
 
 

