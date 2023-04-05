Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

Middle East
2023-04-05 | 01:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem&#39;s Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

Israeli police attacked dozens of worshippers in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday, witnesses said, in what Israeli police said was a response to rioting.

The incident sparked protests across the occupied West Bank and the Israeli military said nine rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel after sirens blared in southern towns.

Violence in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has surged over the past year and there is concern that tensions could escalate this month, as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said seven Palestinians sustained wounds from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings in clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. It added that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the mosque.

"I was sitting on a chair reciting (Qur'an)," an elderly woman told Reuters outside the mosque, struggling to catch her breath. "They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest," she said as she began to cry.

Israeli police said in a statement that it was forced to enter the compound after masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks and stones.

"When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," the statement said, adding that a police officer was wounded in the leg.

Friction at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, has set off violence in recent years.

Palestinian groups condemned Israel's attacks on worshippers, which they described as a crime.

"We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Jordan and Egypt, both involved in recent US-backed efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, issued separate statements condemning the incident.

Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed fireworks going off and police beating people inside the mosque.

The Israeli military said nine rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, of which at least four were intercepted and four landed in open areas.
 
 

Middle East

Israel

Police

Attack

Worshippers

Jerusalem

Mosque

Al Aqsa

Gaza

Rockets

Palestine

LBCI Next
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
Israel strikes militant training sites in Gaza after rocket launches
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm

LBCI
Middle East
01:27

Israel strikes militant training sites in Gaza after rocket launches

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:52

Quake anger ebbs in Erdogan stronghold ahead of vote

LBCI
Middle East
04:11

Israeli strikes on Syria intensify, raise tensions with Iran

LBCI
Middle East
03:35

Iran appoints first UAE ambassador since 2016 as Gulf relations improve

LBCI
Middle East
02:50

Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:30

ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding

LBCI
Variety
03:17

Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
05:49

France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:16

Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app