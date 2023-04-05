Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media

Middle East
2023-04-05 | 02:50
High views
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
2min
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media

The top envoys for Saudi Arabia and Iran will meet in Beijing on Thursday, an Iranian official and a Saudi-owned newspaper said, as the two regional rivals work to hash out next steps of their diplomatic rapprochement amid a China-brokered deal.

The meeting between Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will be the first formal meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran's most senior diplomats in more than seven years.

After years of hostility that had fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies in a major deal facilitated by China last month.

"The top envoys agreed to meet on Apr. 6 in Beijing as the deal was facilitated by China," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Choosing China "came as an extension of Beijing's positive role in reaching the agreement and facilitating communication between the two countries," Saudi-owned Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper cited an unidentified source in Riyadh as saying.

The resumption of the relations that was announced last month and arrangements for the exchange of ambassadors will be discussed in the meeting, it added.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric. The kingdom subsequently asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Teheran.

The relationship had worsened since 2015, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the Yemen war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted a Saudi-backed government and took over the capital Sanaa.

The kingdom has blamed Iran for arming the Houthis who carried out missile and drone attacks on its cities and oil facilities. In 2019, Riyadh blamed a massive attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on Iran.
 
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Diplomats

Meeting

China

Conflict

Agreement

Iran appoints first UAE ambassador since 2016 as Gulf relations improve
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
