Shares of UAE's Al Ansari Financial Services up 16.5% on market debut
Middle East
2023-04-06 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Shares of UAE's Al Ansari Financial Services up 16.5% on market debut
Shares in UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services climbed 16.5% above its listing price on its market debut after raising $210.5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) for 10% of the business.
The shares traded at 1.2 dirhams as the Dubai market opened on Thursday, against an IPO price near the top of the indicative range at 1.03 a share.
Al Ansari is one of the first family-owned businesses to go public in the United Arab Emirates. Family businesses account for about 60% of gross domestic product in the Gulf and employ about 80% of the workforce, KPMG said in a report in October.
UAE's National Bonds Corp, owned by the sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, committed 200 million dirhams as a cornerstone investor in the public share sale.
Books were covered shortly after opening on March 16, according to a note to investors seen by Reuters, despite a global market sell-off on concern over the financial health of Credit Suisse.
The Middle East has been a bright spot for stock market listings in 2022 and so far this year, with flotations from Oman oil driller Abraj Energy (ABRJ.OM) and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas (ADNOCGAS.AD).
Companies from the Middle East raised $21.9 billion through IPOs in 2022, more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Dealogic data shows.
Reuters
0
World
06:39
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
World
06:39
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
0
Variety
08:59
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
08:59
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
0
Middle East
2023-03-27
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
Middle East
2023-03-27
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
0
World
2023-03-14
Shares tumble as stress creeps into markets
World
2023-03-14
Shares tumble as stress creeps into markets
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
0
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
0
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
0
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
