News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
2023-04-06 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Azerbaijan on Thursday arrested six men it said were linked to Iranian secret services and were plotting a coup in the Caspian nation, in the latest tensions between Baku and Tehran.
Relations between the neighbors have long been strained, with Azerbaijan being a close ally of Iran's historical rival Turkey.
The arrests came after months of diplomatic tensions.
Baku said the six Azerbaijani nationals were "recruited by Iranian secret services to destabilize the situation in the country".
It announced the arrests in a joint statement by the interior ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general's office.
It said the group was plotting to "set up a 'resistance squad' aimed at establishing a Sharia state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan's constitutional order".
It accused them of being "engaged in a pro-Iranian propaganda of religious radicalism, fulfilling orders from abroad to undermine Azerbaijan's tradition of tolerance".
According to Azerbaijan, they promoted "radical Islam" using money from drug profits.
In January, Azerbaijan suspended the operation of its embassy in Iran, days after a gunman stormed the mission, killing one guard and wounding two others.
Baku has claimed that Tehran's secret services were behind the attack.
Last year, the oil-rich country arrested five of its nationals for spying for Iran and 17 more men who Baku claimed belonged to an "illegal armed group set up by Iran."
Azerbaijan has criticized Iran over allegedly backing Armenia in Baku's decades-long conflict with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh.
Iran -- which is home to millions of Turkic-speaking ethnic Azerbaijanis -- has long accused Azerbaijan of fomenting separatist sentiment inside its territory.
Tehran also fears that Azerbaijani territory could be used for a possible offensive against Iran by Israel, a major supplier of arms to Baku.
The neighbors share a border that runs near the Caspian Sea.
AFP
World
Middle East
Azerbaijan
Iran
Diplomacy
Coup
Arrest
Spies
Espionage
Next
Antakya's quake victims doubt Erdogan's rebuilding pledge
Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria camp
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
Azerbaijan arrests four over attempted killing of lawmaker
World
2023-04-03
Azerbaijan arrests four over attempted killing of lawmaker
0
World
2023-03-30
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage
World
2023-03-30
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
0
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
0
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store