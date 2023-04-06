News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Antakya's quake victims doubt Erdogan's rebuilding pledge
Middle East
2023-04-06 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Antakya's quake victims doubt Erdogan's rebuilding pledge
Retired construction worker Ali Cimen looked at the pile of rubble raising dust over his former neighborhood and scoffed at the idea that Turkey's earthquake disaster zone could be rebuilt in a year.
Half a dozen growling excavators were levelling what was left of the 60-year-old apartment complex in the ancient Syria-border city of Antakya.
Hundreds more swung their giant arms and raised a cacophony of noise across this mountain-ringed melting pot of ancient civilization.
Antakya was known as Antioch until it became part of Turkey and inherited the mantle of one of the region's most free-spirited cities.
Its skeletal remains -- precariously standing since a 7.8-magnitude quake unleashed its devastation exactly two months ago -- were now being turned to rubble and dust.
What comes in their place -- and when -- is a matter of intense social and political debate.
"I don't think the reconstruction can be accomplished in a year," Cimen said, while watching his home being torn down.
"Maybe somewhere else. But here, under these conditions, removing the rubble alone will take at least a year."
- Election pledges -
Antakya bore the brunt of a calamity that claimed more than 50,000 lives and tested the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of May 14 elections.
Erdogan has made a bold campaign pledge to rebuild the entire disaster zone -- originally home to more than 13 million people -- by the start of next year.
Few of those who remain in the hollowed shell of this city believe him.
The stench of decomposing bodies wafts in with the wind from piles of uninspected rubble and random street corners.
Lines of hanging laundry betray signs of life persevering in all the emptiness and ruin.
Patches of the old city center -- once a vibrant maze of romantic cafes and boutique shops -- remain impassable because of meters-high mounds of debris.
Erdogan told the nation on Wednesday that half the rubble had already been cleared from Antakya's Hatay province.
Retiree Gokhan Karaoglan treated Erdogan's pledges with a healthy dose of scorn.
"It's been two months and they still haven't cleared the rubble," the 54-year-old said.
"It will take another three, four or five years. Meanwhile, we live in misery."
- Tearing it all down -
The chief engineer at the demolition site said workers were under orders to raze buildings most liable to collapse first.
"Even the buildings you still see standing are damaged will eventually be torn down," Murat Sirma said.
"I think very few buildings will remain when this is all over," said the 45-year-old.
"Maybe five or 10 percent of them."
It is hazardous work. The dust is intermixed with cement and poisonous material such as asbestos -- an insulant linked to cancer.
Huge chunks of buildings often come crashing down in a tidal wave that covers the entire site in tall plumes of noxious dust.
The workers tend to wear face masks. Locals who gather to watch the destruction do not.
"There are 1,000 excavators working in Hatay," Sirma said. "That's a huge amount of work."
- 'The living dead' -
Heavy lorries piled high with the rubble clog that city's outer roads.
They trundle towards one of a handful of government-designated landfills that are then doused with water to keep down the dust.
Many in Antakya appear so subsumed by shock and grief that they fail to clearly visualize a future that comes after all the debris is removed.
Turkey's record of rebuilding historic cities is blemished by the example of Diyarbakir -- a mostly Kurdish city whose twice-reconstructed old town lacks much of the original's charm.
Engineer Sirma said the new plans for Antakya's construction would be laid down once all the rubble is removed.
Emina Burc could not think that far ahead.
The 39-year-old divorcee joined a handful of others to watch excavators tear down the remains of her home.
"To be honest, I feel like we're the living dead," she said.
But Karaoglan said he was clinging on to hope.
"This is where I was born, this is where I built my home, and this is where I will eventually die," he said.
AFP
Middle East
Turkey
Syria
Quake
Antakya
Victims
Doubt
Erdogan
Rebuilding
Pledge
Next
Iran-Saudi vow to bring Mideast 'security, stability'
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
Middle East
2023-02-08
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
Middle East
2023-03-21
Syria's war shattered their lives, Turkey's quake crushed their hopes
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing
Middle East
2023-03-20
At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
Middle East
2023-03-16
Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
Middle East
08:13
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
0
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
Middle East
07:21
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
0
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Middle East
06:46
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store