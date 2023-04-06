Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game

Middle East
2023-04-06 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tunisian president rejects IMF &#39;dictats&#39;, says public peace not a game
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday when asked about a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund that international lenders' dictats are unacceptable and that previous subsidy cuts led to deadly protests.

"Public peace is not a game," he said.

Saied said the alternative to a deal with the IMF is that "Tunisians must count on themselves", in the clearest sign of his rejection of a possible deal with the IMF.
 
 

Middle East

Tunisia

President

Reject

IMF

Peace

Deal

Protests

Subsidy

LBCI Next
Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Pakistan's new fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Tunisian president's supporters rally against 'traitors'

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in

LBCI
Middle East
06:46

Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary

LBCI
Sports
05:45

The Syrian refugee who has become Germany's youngest national chess player at 11

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus

LBCI
World
06:40

Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app