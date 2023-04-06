News
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
Middle East
2023-04-06 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game
Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday when asked about a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund that international lenders' dictats are unacceptable and that previous subsidy cuts led to deadly protests.
"Public peace is not a game," he said.
Saied said the alternative to a deal with the IMF is that "Tunisians must count on themselves", in the clearest sign of his rejection of a possible deal with the IMF.
Reuters
Middle East
Tunisia
President
Reject
IMF
Peace
Deal
Protests
Subsidy
