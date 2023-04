Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday when asked about a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund that international lenders' dictats are unacceptable and that previous subsidy cuts led to deadly protests.



"Public peace is not a game," he said.



Saied said the alternative to a deal with the IMF is that "Tunisians must count on themselves", in the clearest sign of his rejection of a possible deal with the IMF.