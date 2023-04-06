US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation



The United States has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.



The National Security Council at the White House reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security and recognized its legitimate right to protect its citizens and territory against any form of aggression.



The NSC further stressed that those who use Lebanon as a base for launching missiles against Israel are endangering the Lebanese people and increasing the potential for destabilization in the country.



In a separate briefing, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed reporters that Hamas was responsible for the recent rocket attack from Lebanon. He also stated that the Lebanese government is accountable for any attack originating from its territory. The IDF is currently investigating if there was any Iranian involvement in the rocket attack.



In response to the rocket fire, the Israeli foreign ministry has instructed its ambassadors to convey a message to their host governments, emphasizing Israel's intention to retaliate. The instruction stated, "You need to speak to stress that Israel will take the needed steps to defend itself."