US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Middle East
2023-04-06 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

The United States has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. 

The National Security Council at the White House reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security and recognized its legitimate right to protect its citizens and territory against any form of aggression.

The NSC further stressed that those who use Lebanon as a base for launching missiles against Israel are endangering the Lebanese people and increasing the potential for destabilization in the country.

In a separate briefing, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed reporters that Hamas was responsible for the recent rocket attack from Lebanon. He also stated that the Lebanese government is accountable for any attack originating from its territory. The IDF is currently investigating if there was any Iranian involvement in the rocket attack.

In response to the rocket fire, the Israeli foreign ministry has instructed its ambassadors to convey a message to their host governments, emphasizing Israel's intention to retaliate. The instruction stated, "You need to speak to stress that Israel will take the needed steps to defend itself."

Lebanon News

Middle East

Israel

US

Lebanon

rockets

Hamas

LBCI Next
Foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi meet in China
Violence at Jerusalem holy site raises fears of escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-23

Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Number of unconvicted prisoners in Lebanon exceeds 80 percent: MP Michel Moussa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in

LBCI
Middle East
07:21

Tunisian president rejects IMF 'dictats', says public peace not a game

LBCI
Middle East
06:46

Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app