Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

2023-04-07 | 04:32
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

Turkey's Ziraat Bank has finalized a $1.3 billion, 367-day syndicated loan in two tranches of $423 million and 779 million euros ($850.4 million), it said on Friday.

It said the loan was coordinated by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC and Emirates NBD Capital.
 

