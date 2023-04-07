Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests

Middle East
2023-04-07 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests

An Iranian court has ordered the execution of a man accused of killing seven people during nationwide protests last year, the judiciary said Friday.

Abbas Kurkuri was accused of using a military weapon to fatally shoot seven people in Izeh, in Khuzestan province, in November, and charged with the capital crimes of "moharebeh", or "war against God" and "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

The Islamic republic witnessed several months of civil unrest following the September 16 death of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands were arrested in connection with what officials labelled "riots" fomented Iran's enemies.

Kurkuri's sentence can be appealed in the supreme court, Mizan added.

At the burial of one of the shooting victims, identified as 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak, the boy's mother reportedly blamed security forces for killing her son.

At the time of his death, officials insisted the boy was killed in a "terrorist" attack carried out by an extremist group. 

The judiciary's website added that Kurkuri had "accepted the charges" and confessed to being "under the influence of social media".

Such confessions are frequently condemned by rights groups based outside of Iran as "forced", arguing that they are often obtained under duress.

Iranian authorities have so far executed four people and issued death sentences for around 20 others in connection to the mostly women-led protest movement.
 
AFP

Middle East

Iran

Protests

Women's

Rights

Death

Sentence

Accusing

Killing

LBCI Next
Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-18

Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Germany expels two Iranian embassy employees over death sentence

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
Middle East
07:07

Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports

LBCI
Middle East
06:51

UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

LBCI
World
03:16

US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
Variety
06:24

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app