News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports
Middle East
2023-04-07 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports
A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition lifted eight-year-old restrictions on imports headed for Yemen's southern ports, the internationally recognized authorities said, in a sign that peace talks are progressing with the Houthi group in the north.
This follows the easing of restrictions in February on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hodeidah, the country's main seaport, as Yemen's warring sides work to reinstate an expired U.N.-brokered truce deal.
The Saudi-backed government based in the south said in a statement late on Thursday that commercial ships would be allowed to dock directly in southern ports, including Aden, and all goods would be cleared, with some exceptions.
Abu Bakr Adeed, deputy head of Yemen's Chambers of Commerce, told Reuters ships would not have to stop at the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah for security checks for the first time since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015.
The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
The moves to increase flow of goods to ports across the country appear to be an indication of progress in direct talks between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which run in parallel to United Nations peace efforts.
The Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, are de facto authorities in North Yemen and say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, who recently agreed to restore relations severed in 2016 in a move seen as supporting peace efforts in Yemen.
Sources have told Reuters that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants and a timeline for non-Yemeni forces to exit the country.
The Saudi-led coalition had since 2015 imposed severe restrictions on flow of goods into import-reliant Yemen, where war has devastated the economy, contributing to what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Abeed said more than 500 types of goods would be allowed back in Yemen through southern ports, including fertilizers and batteries, after they were removed from a list of banned products.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Imports
Next
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank
Middle East
2023-02-21
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet after months of tension
Middle East
2023-04-03
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia meet after months of tension
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment
Middle East
2023-04-03
Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:53
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
World
08:53
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
0
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
0
Middle East
07:06
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
Middle East
07:06
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
0
Middle East
06:51
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South
Middle East
06:51
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
0
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store