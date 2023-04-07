News
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South
Middle East
2023-04-07 | 06:51
UK's Foreign Secretary condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon's South
Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly expressed that the UK has condemned the "indiscriminate rocket attacks from southern Lebanon and Gaza," calling parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.
During the statement, in which he recognized "Israel's right to self-defense," he expressed that during the convergence of Passover, Ramadan, and Easter, the UK urged all parties to respect the "historic Status Quo arrangements at Jerusalem's holy sites and cease all provocative action."
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly affirmed that the UK supports freedom of religion and belief and calls to respect places of worship.
"We value Jordan's important role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and condemn the Israeli police violence at the Al Aqsa Mosque."
"When Israeli security forces conduct operations, they must ensure they are proportionate and in accordance with international law. Israel and the Palestinian Authority must take steps to honor the commitments agreed at Sharm el-Sheikh and Aqaba," the statement continued.
Cleverly said that peace will be sustainable when Israelis and Palestinians commit to a negotiated settlement, which leads to a two-state solution "of a secure Israel side by side with a viable Palestinian State."
Lebanon News
Middle East
Foreign Secretary
United Kingdom
Rocket
Attacks
Southern Lebanon
Tensions
Israel
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Recommended For You
0
World
08:53
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
World
08:53
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
0
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
0
Middle East
07:07
Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports
Middle East
07:07
Saudi-led coalition lifts more restrictions on Yemen's imports
0
Middle East
07:06
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
Middle East
07:06
Death sentence for Iranian accused of killing 7 at protests
0
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
0
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Videos
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
