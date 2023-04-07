Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom James Cleverly expressed that the UK has condemned the "indiscriminate rocket attacks from southern Lebanon and Gaza," calling parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.



During the statement, in which he recognized "Israel's right to self-defense," he expressed that during the convergence of Passover, Ramadan, and Easter, the UK urged all parties to respect the "historic Status Quo arrangements at Jerusalem's holy sites and cease all provocative action."



Foreign Secretary James Cleverly affirmed that the UK supports freedom of religion and belief and calls to respect places of worship.



"We value Jordan's important role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and condemn the Israeli police violence at the Al Aqsa Mosque."



"When Israeli security forces conduct operations, they must ensure they are proportionate and in accordance with international law. Israel and the Palestinian Authority must take steps to honor the commitments agreed at Sharm el-Sheikh and Aqaba," the statement continued.



Cleverly said that peace will be sustainable when Israelis and Palestinians commit to a negotiated settlement, which leads to a two-state solution "of a secure Israel side by side with a viable Palestinian State."