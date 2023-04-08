News
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Middle East
2023-04-08 | 05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.
The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.
"It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability," Hawkins said.
Reuters
