Iraq calls on Turkey to 'apologize' for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Middle East
2023-04-08 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraq calls on Turkey to &#39;apologize&#39; for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iraq calls on Turkey to 'apologize' for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq's north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to "continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil."

A drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but caused no damage or delays or suspension of flights, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), wrote in a Twitter post late on Friday.

The attack came a few days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft travelling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity there by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
 

Middle East

Iraq

Turkey

Apologize

Shelling

Sulaymaniyah

Airport

LBCI Next
Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Iraq's northern oil exports to Turkey yet to resume, Kurdish output shut in

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-25

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:23

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

LBCI
Middle East
08:16

Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders

LBCI
Middle East
06:15

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

LBCI
Middle East
05:48

EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-20

Body of Ghana football player Atsu arrives home in Accra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app