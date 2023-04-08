At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

Middle East
2023-04-08 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official told Reuters.

The coast guard rescued 17 others off southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Faouzi Masmousdi, the Sfax court judge said.
 
 

Middle East

Migrants

Missing

Boat

Sink

Tunisia

LBCI Next
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-26

At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisia in migrant boat sinking

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:16

Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders

LBCI
Middle East
06:36

Iraq calls on Turkey to 'apologize' for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

LBCI
Middle East
06:15

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

LBCI
Middle East
05:48

EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-17

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' Japan stadium where Ruth once played

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-20

Body of Ghana football player Atsu arrives home in Accra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app