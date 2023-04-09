News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Middle East
2023-04-09 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.
After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in March.
Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the surprise deal which left the United States on the sidelines.
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Officials
Iranian
Iran
Discussion
Diplomatic
Missions
Next
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-10
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
2023-03-10
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
0
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
0
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
0
Middle East
05:03
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Middle East
05:03
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
0
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
0
World
2023-04-05
Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory
World
2023-04-05
Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria
Middle East
2023-02-08
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria
0
World
2023-04-06
Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines
World
2023-04-06
Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
7
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
8
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store