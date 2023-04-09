Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Middle East
2023-04-09 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the surprise deal which left the United States on the sidelines.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
 
 

Middle East

Saudi

Saudi Arabia

Officials

Iranian

Iran

Discussion

Diplomatic

Missions

LBCI Next
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
Middle East
05:24

Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks

LBCI
Middle East
05:03

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

LBCI
Middle East
04:57

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:20

Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package

LBCI
Middle East
04:57

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
06:37

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app