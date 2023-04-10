News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
Middle East
2023-04-10 | 02:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources
Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The steady supply comes even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, surprisingly announced an extra output cut of 1.16 million barrels-per-day (bpd) from May for the rest of the year.
People now wonder how the additional voluntary cut would reflect in the actual supply, or if it is merely a measure to shore up oil prices, a source at an Asian refiner said.
Oil demand is expected to be weak as several refiners in Asia, such as Sinopec, S-Oil, Fuji Oil and Idemitsu, have planned maintenance in May.
Crude benchmarks jumped 6% last week after the major oil producers jolted market with the additional output reduction.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and the de facto leader of OPEC+, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a third month in May. It also increased the prices of other oil grades to Asian clients amid expectations of tighter market supply.
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned oil giant from the United Arab Emirates, has informed at least three buyers in Asia that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in June, trade sources said.
Reuters
Middle East
Aramco
Supply
Full
Volumes
Asia
OPEC
Oil
Cuts
Next
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
Middle East
2023-03-10
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in April
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
0
World
01:54
Oil steady as investors weigh tighter supply vs. growth outlook
World
01:54
Oil steady as investors weigh tighter supply vs. growth outlook
0
World
2023-04-06
Shell sees stronger LNG volumes and oil product performance in Q1
World
2023-04-06
Shell sees stronger LNG volumes and oil product performance in Q1
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
0
Middle East
04:12
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March
Middle East
04:12
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March
0
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
Middle East
02:43
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
0
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
World
2023-03-22
Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision
World
2023-03-22
Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
2
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
4
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
7
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
8
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store