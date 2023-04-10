Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March

Middle East
2023-04-10 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in March climbed to 32.7% year-on-year, just shy of an all-time record, from 31.9% in February, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

The surging inflation rate follows a series of currency devaluations starting in March 2022, a prolonged shortage of foreign currency and continuing delays in getting imports into the country.

Egypt, which secured a $3 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund in December, has devalued its currency by half since March 2022 after fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed vulnerabilities in Egypt's economy.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled showed annual urban consumer inflation rising to 33.6% in March.

Egypt's highest inflation rate ever was 32.952%, reached in July 2017, eight months after Egypt devalued its currency by half as part of a previous $12 billion IMF support package.

The core inflation rate, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, is expected to be released later on Monday. The median of the analysts' forecasts expects that to climb to a record 42.25% from February's 40.26%, the current record.

 
 

Middle East

Egypt

Headline

Inflation

Rate

Increase

Consumer

LBCI Next
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Egypt's headline inflation soars to 31.9 percent in February

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Philippine inflation eases for 2nd month, backs case for rate hike pause

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:38

Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7 percent

LBCI
Middle East
06:00

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

LBCI
Middle East
05:34

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Netanyahu's Likud party plummets in local news poll

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:32

China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app