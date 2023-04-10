News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's Likud party plummets in local news poll
Middle East
2023-04-10 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu's Likud party plummets in local news poll
Support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has plummeted, according to a poll showing it would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now and fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners.
Amid a divisive battle over plans to tighten control over the Supreme Court, which the government has been forced to pause, and escalating violence with the Palestinians, the poll for Channel 13 News showed more than two thirds of voters disapproved of Netanyahu's performance in office.
It indicated his conservative Likud party would win 20 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament, down from the 32 seats it won last November, and his religious-nationalist coalition would fail to gain a majority, with 46 seats, down from 64.
If elections were held today, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz's center-right slate would come first with 29 seats, followed by Yair Lapid's centrist party at 21 seats, according to the survey conducted by Camil Fuchs.
When asked about Netanyahu's performance as prime minister, 71% of the 699 respondents said it was "not good" and 20% said it was "good", Channel 13 News reported.
The Likud party's Boaz Bismuth dismissed the survey.
"There was an amazing and very, very reliable poll on November 1, I still rely on it," he told Army Radio on Monday, referring to the last national election, which broke a political deadlock that had seen five elections in less than four years.
Netanyahu's hard-right government pledged to overhaul the judicial system but paused legislation to allow for compromise discussions with opposition parties following weeks of nationwide protests.
Supporters say the changes will restore balance between the branches of government. Critics say the plan will weaken the courts and hand unbridled power to the government.
The demonstrations come during a year of escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence, in which more than 250 Palestinians and at least 42 Israelis and foreigners have been killed.
Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel that were met with Israeli strikes on sites in Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria.
The Al-Aqsa compound - sacred to Muslims and Jews, who know it as Temple Mount - is in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
Reuters
Middle East
Netanyahu
Likud
Party
Local
News
Poll
Israel
Next
Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
Middle East
2023-02-22
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Israel's Netanyahu, dissenting defense minister to visit troops together
Middle East
2023-04-03
Israel's Netanyahu, dissenting defense minister to visit troops together
0
Middle East
2023-03-28
Israel's 'fired' defense chief hangs on as Netanyahu hits pause
Middle East
2023-03-28
Israel's 'fired' defense chief hangs on as Netanyahu hits pause
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:38
Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7 percent
Middle East
07:38
Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7 percent
0
Middle East
06:00
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid
Middle East
06:00
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid
0
Middle East
05:34
Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost
Middle East
05:34
Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost
0
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store