Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

Middle East
2023-04-10 | 06:00
High views
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured two others in a raid on a refugee camp near Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho, without providing further details.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian ministry said one person had been killed "by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jericho".

It had earlier said that "two people were injured by live bullets in the lower extremities" and taken to hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transferred one person to hospital with a bullet wound to the head.

The operation came a day after two British-Israeli women were buried after being killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank.
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East

Israel

West Bank

Palestine

