News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
2023-04-11 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Turkey launched its first amphibious assault ship on Monday, aiming to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations amid increased regional tensions as war rages in Ukraine on the other side of the Black Sea.
The TCG Anadolu can handle only light aircraft, chiefly helicopters and jets that can take off from shorter runways. It is 232 meters long and 32 meters wide, and can carry some 1,400 personnel - one battalion of soldiers - combat vehicles and support units to operate overseas.
"This vessel will allow us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed," President Tayyip Erdogan said at the launch ceremony in Istanbul.
"We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkey's regional leadership position," he said.
The amphibious assault ship was built in Istanbul's Sedef Shipyard by a Turkish-Spanish consortium, based on the design of Spanish light aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I.
Ankara's original plan was to deploy F-35 B-model fighter jets, which can take off from shorter runways, on its largest warship.
But its plans had to change after the United States removed Turkey, a NATO ally, from its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems in 2019. Turkey then converted TCG Anadolu into a drone carrier.
In addition to helicopters, Turkey plans to deploy on the new carrier Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma unmanned aerial combat vehicles - both under production by Turkish defense firm Baykar - as well as Hurjet light attack aircraft being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
TCG Anadolu will be the world's first amphibious assault ship whose fleet is made up mostly of armed drones once the plan is implemented.
Turkey, which has NATO's second largest army, shares a border with conflict-ridden Syria and Iraq and has a long Mediterranean as well as Black Sea coastline.
In the nearly 14-month Ukraine war, Turkey has positioned itself as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow, helping to broker with the United Nations a deal allowing for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Launch
Amphibious
Ship
Assault
Eyes
Drone
Capabilities
Next
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
UAE eyes renewables partnerships with India
Middle East
2023-02-22
UAE eyes renewables partnerships with India
0
Sports
2023-02-21
NBA, Ant Group launch strategic partnership in China
Sports
2023-02-21
NBA, Ant Group launch strategic partnership in China
0
World
2023-02-17
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
World
2023-02-17
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:00
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Middle East
04:00
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
0
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
0
Middle East
03:45
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
Middle East
03:45
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
0
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
0
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store