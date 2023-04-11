News
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
Middle East
2023-04-11 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
Ahli Bank in Oman (ABOB.OM) said on Tuesday it received a non-binding offer from Oman's second-biggest lender Bank Dhofar (BKDB.OM) for a possible merger.
Ahli Bank, part owned by Bahrain's Ahli Bank, said in a bourse filing its board will review the offer and will update the market with any material developments.
Should they proceed with a merger, a combination could create a bank with more than $19 billion in assets.
Bank Dhofar has $11.2 billion in assets, while Ahli Bank in Oman has about $7.9 billion in assets, financial statements showed.
Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year.
Reuters
Middle East
Ahli Bank
Oman
Receives
Merger
Offer
Bank
Dhofar
Economy
Banking
Sector
