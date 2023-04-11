Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Middle East
2023-04-11 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Russia started fuel exports to Iran by rail this year for the first time after traditional buyers shunned trade with Moscow, according to three industry sources and exports data.

Russia and Iran, both under Western sanctions, are forging closer ties in order to support their economies and to undermine Western sanctions which both Moscow and Tehran cast as unjustified.

Western sanctions on Russian oil products over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have reshaped global fuel markets with tankers taking longer routes and suppliers choosing exotic destinations and ways of transportation.

Iran has been under Western sanctions for years with limited access to global markets.

The oil ministries of Russia and Iran did not reply to requests for comment.

Last autumn Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the start of swap supplies of oil products with Iran, but actual shipments only started this year, Reuters sources said.

In February and March Russia supplied up to 30,000 tons of gasoline and diesel to Iran, two sources familiar with the export data told Reuters.

A third source confirmed the trade but was not able to confirm the volumes.

All the volumes were supplied by rail from Russia via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. One of the sources said that some gasoline cargoes were sent on from Iran to neighboring states, including Iraq, by truck.

Iran is an oil producer and has its own refineries, but recently its consumption had exceeded domestic fuel production, especially in its northern provinces, a trader in Central Asian oil products market said.

Russia had supplied small volumes of fuel to Iran by tanker via the Caspian Sea, as was the case in 2018, two traders’ familiar with the matter said.

Russian oil companies are currently interested in exporting diesel and gasoline to Iran by rail as exports by sea face high freight rates and a price cap imposed by the G7 countries.

However, the rail exports face bottlenecks along the route, the sources said.

"We expect fuel supplies to Iran to rise this year, but we already see several issues with logistics due to rail congestion. That may keep exports from booming," one of the sources familiar with supplies to Iran said.
 
 

Middle East

Russia

Fuel

Supplies

Iran

Rail

Trade

Oil

LBCI Next
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7 percent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22

Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-28

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:37

A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977

LBCI
World
06:07

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app