The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for a meeting with nine Arab countries to discuss their relationship with Damascus.



The meeting, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, will include GCC countries, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been diplomatically isolated since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011. However, he has recently visited the United Arab Emirates and Oman in an effort to improve relations.



Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that it has initiated talks with Syria to resume consular services. The GCC's call for a meeting indicates an effort to explore further steps towards Syria's reintegration into the Arab League.