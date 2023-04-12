Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria

Middle East
2023-04-12 | 01:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria

Iran has used earthquake relief flights to bring weapons and military equipment into its strategic ally Syria, nine Syrian, Iranian, Israeli and Western sources said.

The sources told Reuters that the goal was to buttress Iran's defenses against Israel in Syria and to strengthen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reuters is the first to report this development.

After the Feb. 6 earthquake in northern Syria and Turkey, hundreds of flights from Iran began landing in Syria's Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia airports bringing supplies, and this went on for seven weeks, the sources said. More than 6,000 people died in all of Syria, according to the United Nations.

Iran has used earthquake relief flights to bring weapons and military equipment into its strategic ally Syria, nine Syrian, Iranian, Israeli and Western sources said.

The sources told Reuters that the goal was to buttress Iran's defenses against Israel in Syria and to strengthen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reuters is the first to report this development.

After the Feb. 6 earthquake in northern Syria and Turkey, hundreds of flights from Iran began landing in Syria's Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia airports bringing supplies, and this went on for seven weeks, the sources said. More than 6,000 people died in all of Syria, according to the United Nations.

Syria's government did not respond to a request for comment.

Regional sources told Reuters that Israel quickly became aware of the flow of weapons into Syria and mounted an aggressive campaign to counter it.

Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, an insider and former head of research in the Israel army as well as ex-general director of the Ministry of Strategic Affair said Israeli air strikes against the shipments relied on intelligence so specific that Israel's military knew which truck in a long convoy to target.

'Significant Movements'

An Israeli defense official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters: "Under the guise of shipments of earthquake aid to Syria, Israel has seen significant movements of military equipment from Iran, mainly transported in parts."

He said the aid was mainly delivered to Syria’s northern Aleppo airport. Shipments were organized, he said, by the Unit 18000 Syrian division of the Quds Force, the foreign espionage and paramilitary arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, led by Hassan Mehdoui.

Ground transportation was handled by the Quds Force's Transport Unit 190 led by Bahanem Shahariri, he said. Reuters was unable to reach Mehdoui and Shahariri for comment. The Revolutionary Guards declined comment.

"Israel's strikes also targeted a meeting of commanders of Iranian militias and shipments of electronic chips to upgrade weapons systems," said Syrian military defector Colonel Abduljabbar Akaidi, who retains army contacts. Akaidi did not say where the meeting was held.

Aleppo's runway was hit by Israel just hours after two Iranian cargo planes had landed with arms shipments under the pretext of aid relief, said a regional source, information that was confirmed by two other Western intelligence sources.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was the first foreign official to set foot in Syria's quake zone, a few days before Assad himself arrived. Reuters could not reach Qaani for comment. The Revolutionary Guards declined comment.

In the event of a humanitarian catastrophe, U.N. relief planes are allowed to seek landing rights from local authorities and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions. In this case

Syrian authorities have granted landing rights to direct flights coming from Russia and Iran.

"The quake was a sad disaster but at the same time it was God's help to us to help our brothers in Syria in their fight against their enemies. Loads of weapons were sent to Syria immediately," said a regional source close to Iran's clerical leadership.

Pinpoint Israeli Intelligence
Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

A Syrian army officer who asked not to be named said the Israelis were stepping up efforts to defeat Iran in Syria.

"Why now? Simply because they have information that something is being developed quickly. They must stop it and hit it to slow it. The quake created the right conditions. The chaos that ensued allowed Iranian jets to land with ease," he said.

In the aftermath of further earthquakes on April 3, Israeli targets have included weapons warehouses in the Jabal Manea Kiswa mountain range south of Damascus where Iranian troops and Lebanon's Hezbollah have built what is probably their most fortified military site in Syria, a regional security source and two Western intelligence sources said.

A radar station used for drones was also hit on April 3, the regional source added, corroborating what two Western intelligence sources had told Reuters.

"We believe that Iranian militias have transferred huge quantities of ammunition – they have restocked quantities lost in previous Israeli drone strikes," a Western intelligence source said, referring to Iranian flights since the Feb. 6 earthquake.

Reuters 
 

Middle East

Iranian

Iran

Quake

Relief

Mission

Weapons

Syria

Syrian

LBCI Next
White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-22

Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
World
01:44

White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Russia's Ozon reports 55% jump in 2022 revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Signs of pain as easy cash era ends are growing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

LBCI
Variety
07:20

In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app