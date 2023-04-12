Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate

Middle East
2023-04-12 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate

A delegation from Iran, consisting of two teams, has arrived in Riyadh with the aim of reopening diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. The move comes after years of strained relations between the two countries.

One team will remain in the city to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia, while the other team will go to Jeddah to prepare for the reopening of the consulate.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Delegation

Arrives

Reopen

Embassy

Consulate

LBCI Next
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:37

Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data

LBCI
Middle East
06:35

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Middle East
03:49

Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:42

Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain

LBCI
Variety
05:15

AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app