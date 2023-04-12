News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data
Middle East
2023-04-12 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data
Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday ahead of a crucial US inflation report that would likely influence how soon the Federal Reserve would end its aggressive interest rate hikes.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (. TASI) gained 0.2%, after two sessions of losses, helped by a 0.9% rise in Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE).
After data showed a resilient US labor market, emboldening bets of a 25 basis point hike at the Fed's next meeting in May, investor attention is firmly on the March inflation report due later in the day.
Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.
The US government will release its stockpile data at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Dubai's main share index (. DFMGI) gained 0.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) advancing 1.6%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index (. FTFADGI) added 0.2%.
Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up as the market waited for US inflation data.
In addition to the inflation data, the market is waiting for more clarity on oil demand and supply with monthly reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency due on Thursday and Friday respectively.
The Qatari index (. QSI) was up 0.3%, on track to extend gains from the previous session, with Ezdan Holding (ERES.QA) putting on 2.8%.
Reuters
Middle East
Gulf
Bourses
Rise
Key
US
Inflation
Data
Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:16
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
World
06:16
Gold rises as market awaits US inflation data, Fed minutes
0
World
06:05
Oil steadies as market awaits key US inflation data
World
06:05
Oil steadies as market awaits key US inflation data
0
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
0
World
2023-04-11
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:35
Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
Middle East
06:35
Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
0
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Middle East
05:41
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate
Middle East
05:41
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy, consulate
0
Middle East
03:49
Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Middle East
03:49
Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion
Variety
2023-04-06
Saudi’s Savvy Games Group to acquire mobile games company Scopely for $4.9 billion
0
Variety
2023-04-07
US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations
Variety
2023-04-07
US, Microsoft reach settlement over tech firm's sanctions violations
0
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
Press Highlights
02:42
Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store