Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an 'internal' issue

Middle East
2023-04-12 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an &#39;internal&#39; issue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an 'internal' issue

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has said forbidding Afghan women from working for the United Nations was an "internal issue," after the global organization expressed alarm at the decision and said it would review its operations there.

In the Taliban administration's first statement on the decision since the UN acknowledged hearing of the new restrictions last week, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday the policy "should be respected by all sides".

The United Nations has said it cannot accept the decision as it would breach its charter. It has asked all its staff not to go into its offices while it holds consultations and reviews its operations until May 5. On Tuesday, the UN Mission to Afghanistan said the Taliban administration would be responsible for any negative humanitarian impacts stemming from the ban.

Mujahid, in a statement, blamed foreign governments for the humanitarian crisis spurred by sanctions on its banking sector and the freezing of Afghan central bank assets held overseas, some of which have been placed in a Swiss trust fund.

Some diplomats and aid officials in Afghanistan and around the world have expressed concerns donors may withdraw support to Afghanistan's humanitarian aid program, the largest in the world, and that implementing programs and reaching women in the conservative country would not be possible without female workers.

Taliban authorities in December said most Afghan female NGO workers would not be allowed to work.

The UN humanitarian agency has said a huge funding plan for Afghanistan for 2023 is less than 5% funded.

"If funding is not urgently secured, millions of Afghans will be staring down the barrel of famine, disease and death," it said on Wednesday.
 
 

Middle East

Taliban

Ban

Afghanistan

Women

Working

UN

Internal

Issue

LBCI Next
China's Sinopec to take stake in Qatar's North Field East
Gulf bourses rise ahead of key US inflation data
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Afghanistan's Taliban move spokesman's office to Kandahar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:27

Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

Israeli curbs on Orthodox Church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter draw ire

LBCI
Middle East
09:26

Syria, Tunisia to exchange ambassadors, end decade of estrangement

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app