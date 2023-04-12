Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return

Middle East
2023-04-12 | 10:27
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received on Wednesday afternoon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal Mekdad, upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The news was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the meeting, Al-Khuraiji welcomed Mekdad, who is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

SPA added that the discussions between the two parties would focus on the efforts made to reach a political solution to the Syrian Crisis that maintains Syria's unity, security, and stability.

"The talks also aim to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected areas in Syria," SPA added.
 

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Refugees

Political

Solution

Stability

Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
