News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
Middle East
2023-04-12 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on at least four Turkey-based entities it said violated US export controls and helped Russia's war effort, in the biggest US enforcement action in Turkey since the invasion of Ukraine last year.
The designations - which included an electronics company and a technology trader alleged to have helped transfer "dual-use" goods - were part of a global sanctions package on more than 120 entities announced by the US Treasury.
Washington and its allies imposed extensive sanctions on Russia after its invasion, but supply channels from Black Sea neighbor Turkey and other trading hubs, including Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, have remained open.
A US administration official told Reuters the sanctions targeted entities and people in Turkey's maritime and trade sectors that were "primarily" Russia-owned or Russia-linked.
"It's meant as a warning shot in the evolving phase of enforcing export controls," the official said, requesting anonymity.
Turkey's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a query about the US sanctions, which came a month before landmark Turkish elections.
NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv during the Ukraine war.
It opposes the Western sanctions on principle but has said they will not be circumvented in Turkey and that no shipped products can be used by Russia's military. Last month Turkey acted to halt the transit of Western-sanctioned goods to Russia.
The US Treasury said it had designated electronics firm Azu International, which it said shipped foreign-origin computer chips to Russia. Azu's owner could not be immediately contacted for comment.
In December, Reuters reported that Azu had exported at least $20 million worth of components to Russia, including chips made by US manufacturers, according to Russian customs records.
The Treasury also designated Dexias, an industrial products and trading company that it said acted as intermediary for a sanctioned Russian entity. It further sanctioned a unit of Dexias and a general director.
Reuters
Middle East
US
Sanctions
Turkey
Entities
Help
Russia
War
Ukraine
Next
Iran exploits quake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
0
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:27
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return
Middle East
10:27
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return
0
Middle East
10:15
Israeli curbs on Orthodox Church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter draw ire
Middle East
10:15
Israeli curbs on Orthodox Church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter draw ire
0
Middle East
09:26
Syria, Tunisia to exchange ambassadors, end decade of estrangement
Middle East
09:26
Syria, Tunisia to exchange ambassadors, end decade of estrangement
0
Middle East
09:04
Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years
Middle East
09:04
Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-13
US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO
World
2023-03-13
US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO
0
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Variety
04:32
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
Variety
04:32
Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
3
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store