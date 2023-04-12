A session of talks was held between Saudi Arabia and Syria, during which they discussed the efforts being made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity of Syria, while achieving good for its people, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday evening on the conclusion of Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad's visit to Saudi Arabia.



"In the context of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness and interest in everything that serves the causes of our Arab nation, strengthens the interests of its countries and peoples, and in response to an invitation from Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, visited the Kingdom," the press release said.



The two sides agreed on the importance of solving humanitarian difficulties, providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all areas in Syria, preparing the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, and taking further measures that contribute to stabilizing the situation in all Syrian territories.



The two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing security and combating terrorism in all its forms and organizations, enhancing cooperation in combating drug smuggling and trafficking, and the necessity of supporting the Syrian state's institutions to establish its control over its territories to end the presence of armed militias and foreign interventions in the Syrian internal affairs.



The two sides also discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that ends all its repercussions, achieves national reconciliation, and contributes to Syria's return to its Arab surroundings and the resumption of its natural role in the Arab world.



The two sides welcomed the resumption of consular services and flights between the two countries. The Syrian Foreign Minister expressed Syria's appreciation for the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Syrian crisis and provide humanitarian and relief assistance to those affected by the earthquakes that hit Syria.