Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25

Middle East
2023-04-13 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25

Tunisia's coastguard has recovered 15 more bodies of migrants, bringing the death toll from a shipwreck off Tunisia to 25, a security official told Reuters on Thursday.

A wooden boat packed with about 110 migrants sank on Wednesday off the coast of the city of Sfax. Seventy-six people were rescued while the rest are still missing.

Drowning accidents off Tunisia have dramatically increased in recent weeks, leaving dozens dead and missing, amid a sharp rise in migrant boats heading towards Italy from the Tunisian coast.

The coastguard recovered the bodies of 14 migrants, including six women from African countries, and one Tunisian who was the captain of the boat, the national guard official Houssem Eddin Jebabli said.

Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Three times as many people sought to reach the European Union across the Mediterranean in the first three months of 2023 compared to last year, the bloc's border agency said, as the UN migration arm decried the deadliest first quarter since 2017.


The Tunisian National Guard said this month that more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of the year while trying to cross to Europe, five times more than figures recorded in the same period last year.

On Tuesday, Italy's right-wing government announced a state of emergency on immigration following a sharp rise in arrivals across the Mediterranean, a move that will allow it to send back unwanted migrants more quickly.
 
 

Middle East

Death

Toll

Migrant

Boat

Disaster

Tunisia

LBCI Next
ADNOC L&S expands shipping fleet with five new VLGCs
UAE property developer DAMAC plans 3-year US dollar Islamic bond –document
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-08

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

LBCI
World
2023-03-26

At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisia in migrant boat sinking

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:03

OPEC cites risks to summer oil outlook, holds demand forecast

LBCI
Middle East
08:02

ADNOC L&S expands shipping fleet with five new VLGCs

LBCI
Middle East
05:38

UAE property developer DAMAC plans 3-year US dollar Islamic bond –document

LBCI
Middle East
03:50

Holy Land Christians say attacks rising in far-right Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare'

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app