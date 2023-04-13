OPEC cites risks to summer oil outlook, holds demand forecast

Middle East
2023-04-13 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
OPEC cites risks to summer oil outlook, holds demand forecast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
OPEC cites risks to summer oil outlook, holds demand forecast

OPEC on Thursday flagged downside risks to summer oil demand as part of the backdrop to shock output target cuts announced by OPEC+ producers on April 2, although the producer group maintained its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023.

Demand will rise by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report. This was unchanged from last month's forecast.

OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, surprised the oil market on April 2 with an announcement of new production target cuts, adding to curbs already in place.

Oil has risen towards $87 a barrel since the decision from below $80.

In a discussion on the summer market outlook, OPEC said the usual US seasonal demand uptick could take a hit from any economic weakness due to interest rate hikes, and the reopening of China had yet to stop a decline in global refining intake of crude.

"It should be noted that potential challenges to global economic development include high inflation, monetary tightening, stability of financial markets and high sovereign, corporate and private debt levels," OPEC said.

"The impact of the recent reopening of China has still not been sufficient to reverse the declining trend in global refinery intakes," OPEC added.

The report also showed OPEC's oil production fell in March, reflecting the impact of earlier output cuts pledged by OPEC+ to support the market as well as some unplanned outages.

OPEC said its March output fell by 86,000 bpd to 28.80 million bpd.
 
 

Middle East

OPEC

Risks

Summer

Oil

Outlook

Demand

Forecast

LBCI Next
Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Oil rises as Chinese factory bounce boosts demand outlook

LBCI
Variety
05:04

Uniqlo operator upgrades forecast on China demand

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Middle East
08:02

ADNOC L&S expands shipping fleet with five new VLGCs

LBCI
Middle East
06:37

Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25

LBCI
Middle East
05:38

UAE property developer DAMAC plans 3-year US dollar Islamic bond –document

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

LBCI
Variety
05:09

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app