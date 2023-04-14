UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan

Middle East
2023-04-14 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

The commitment is one of the requirements that the fund has said it needs to move ahead on a months-long delayed bailout package to shore up the country's struggling economy.

"State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities," Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Twitter.
 
The IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the previous day the fund was also in talks with friendly countries of Pakistan to provide financial assurances so it can complete the program.

Saudi Arabia last week had also told the IMF it will provide $2 billion in financing to Pakistan.

Pakistan has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF that has been delayed since November over issues related to fiscal policy adjustments. The fund has also said it needs assurances that the balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June.
 

World

Middle East

UAE

Confirms

IMF

United Arab Emirates

Support

Pakistan

LBCI Next
IMF says yet to agree date with Egypt for program review
Jordan pushing Arab peace plan to end Syria conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Pakistan's new fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation

LBCI
Middle East
05:14

Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya

LBCI
Middle East
04:50

Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

LBCI
Variety
04:58

OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app