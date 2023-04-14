News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF says yet to agree date with Egypt for program review
Middle East
2023-04-14 | 02:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IMF says yet to agree date with Egypt for program review
Egypt and the International Monetary Fund have yet to agree on a date for the initial review under a $3 billion financial package signed in December, an IMF official said on Thursday, a sign the lender may be growing frustrated by Cairo's lack of reforms.
The IMF in December approved a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility loan for Egypt, which has been under acute financial pressure since long-standing problems were exposed by economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Disbursements under the 46-month program are subject to eight reviews, the first of which was dated March 15, 2023, in an IMF staff report published in December.
"We are in regular dialogue with authorities in order to prepare for the first review... Preparations have started and when we and the authorities are ready we will announce the date," Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told a news conference.
He said that among priorities were for Egypt to adopt a flexible exchange rate, reduce inflation by using monetary policy instruments, especially interest rates, and open more space for the private sector by levelling the playing field with state companies.
"Egypt really needs to show some meaningful measures to rebuild confidence and show that the process has started," said Monica Malik of ADCB. "It's better to start the review once there is tangible signs of process with reforms, including on a flexible currency."
The official Egyptian pound's exchange rate has remained nearly unchanged for more than a month at about 30.93 to the dollar, despite a promise by the central bank in October to let supply and demand determine its price.
Banks and businesspeople continue to complain of a severe foreign currency shortage, and the pound's price on the black market has fallen to about 36.00.
In its December accord with the IMF, Egypt also promised to sell state assets worth billions of dollars over the next four years.
It has made no major sales since the signing, though the central bank has raised its overnight interest rates by 500 basis points.
"Egypt has done important reforms over the last few years, and the fund has been very supportive..," Azouri said. "We are still supportive of Egypt’s reform agenda."
Reuters
Middle East
IMF
Egypt
Agree
Date
Program
Review
Next
Saudi-Houthi peace talks in Yemen's Sanaa conclude with further rounds planned
UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Reforms agreed with IMF became inevitable, Wronecka states
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Reforms agreed with IMF became inevitable, Wronecka states
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
Middle East
05:21
Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation
Middle East
05:21
Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation
0
Middle East
05:14
Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
Middle East
05:14
Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
0
Middle East
04:50
Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap
Middle East
04:50
Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
2023-04-13
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
0
Variety
04:58
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
Variety
04:58
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
5
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store