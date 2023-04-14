News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
Middle East
2023-04-14 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya
Ankara and Cairo will cooperate more closely regarding Libya, where they back opposing sides, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, marking another step in the rapprochement between the two regional powers.
Cavusoglu's comments come as the two countries work to mend ties after being at odds for a decade, having cut diplomatic links following the overthrow of Egypt's then president and Ankara ally Mohamed Mursi.
Cavusoglu visited Cairo last month while Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry previously came to Turkey to show solidarity after February's massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Among the disputes between the two countries was the conflict in Libya.
"We will cooperate more closely regarding Libya from now on. In our meeting today, we (saw) that our views are not essentially very different but that we think differently on some methods," Cavusoglu said during a news conference in Ankara.
The two countries will work on a roadmap to hold elections in Libya and can work on training and reinforcing a joint military between forces in the east and west of Libya, he said.
"We share a common desire with Turkey to hold elections in Libya," Shoukry said.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed ouster of Muammar Gaddafi, and it split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major battle of the conflict ending in 2020 with a ceasefire.
The political process to resolve the conflict, however, has been stalled since the collapse of a scheduled election in December 2021 over disputes about the rules, including the eligibility of major candidates.
The last major international attempt to break the deadlock, via a 2020 political forum, led to formation of the current interim government and the roadmap for the December 2021 election that was thwarted by internal political disputes.
Cavusoglu and Shoukry also said the two countries would take steps to re-appoint ambassadors and hold a summit between their leaders.
"We agreed on a specific time frame to raise the level of diplomatic relations with Turkey and to prepare for a summit between the two presidents," Shoukry said.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Egypt
Cooperate
More
Closely
Libya
Politics
Government
Next
Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation
Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-01
Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade
Middle East
2023-04-01
Syria foreign minister makes first Egypt visit for more than a decade
0
Middle East
2023-03-18
Egyptian, Turkey FMs meet in Cairo as ties thaw
Middle East
2023-03-18
Egyptian, Turkey FMs meet in Cairo as ties thaw
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
0
World
2023-03-01
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
World
2023-03-01
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
Middle East
05:21
Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation
Middle East
05:21
Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation
0
Middle East
04:50
Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap
Middle East
04:50
Red Cross: Yemen rebels, Saudi coalition begin prisoner swap
0
Middle East
03:25
Saudi-Houthi peace talks in Yemen's Sanaa conclude with further rounds planned
Middle East
03:25
Saudi-Houthi peace talks in Yemen's Sanaa conclude with further rounds planned
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
2023-04-13
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
0
Variety
04:58
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
Variety
04:58
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
5
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store