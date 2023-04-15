News
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
Middle East
2023-04-15 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday morning following a non-official consultative meeting hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
Foreign Ministers from the GCC countries, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq participated in the meeting in Jeddah, which aimed to coordinate positions and unify efforts on several issues of common interest.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed the efforts made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, preserve its unity, security, and stability, and restore its Arab identity, returning it to its Arab surroundings for the good of its people.
The ministers agreed on the importance of solving the humanitarian crisis, providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, and enabling them to return safely to their homeland.
They also stressed the need to take more measures to contribute to the stability of the situation throughout the Syrian territories.
The ministers emphasized the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and organizations, combating drug trafficking, and the importance of state institutions in preserving Syria’s sovereignty on its territory to end the presence of armed militias in it and foreign interventions in Syria's internal affairs.
The ministers also affirmed that a political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis and the importance of having an Arab leadership role in the efforts to end the crisis.
They also stressed the importance of intensifying consultations among Arab countries to ensure the success of these efforts.
Middle East
Political
solution
Syria
crisis
Arab
Saudi Arabia
FMs
Jeddah
