Egypt begins offering corn on commodities exchange

Middle East
2023-04-15 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt begins offering corn on commodities exchange
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Egypt begins offering corn on commodities exchange

Egypt's state grains buyer started offering yellow corn on the country's newly-launched commodities exchange on Thursday, exchange head Ibrahim Ashmawy said in a statement on Saturday.

Egypt's state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), started issuing rare tenders for corn earlier this year in an effort to address a feed crisis that hurt small producers and even led some farmers to cull chicks.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy had said the corn would be offered to local producers on the exchange.

Egypt, a major buyer of basic commodities, has been suffering from a foreign currency crunch that sent the pound tumbling by nearly 50% against the dollar, suppressed imports, and pushed official headline inflation to 31.9%, its highest for five and a half years.

GASC has similarly offered wheat to struggling mills via the exchange, selling nearly 570,000 tons since the launch of the exchange in November, the statement added.
 
 

Middle East

Egypt

Egyptian

Corn

Offer

Commodities

Exchange

LBCI Next
Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-18

Egyptian, Turkey FMs meet in Cairo as ties thaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Egyptian scooter driver wants to start all-woman app

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Egyptians lean on instalment payments to cope with inflation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain

LBCI
Middle East
08:47

Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Syria, military says

LBCI
Middle East
08:15

Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid

LBCI
Middle East
00:52

Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
00:52

Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East
08:15

Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid

LBCI
World
09:05

US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app