News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
2023-04-16 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck a five-story apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for laborers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk in fires.
The state-linked newspaper The National cited a statement from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office for the death toll. Authorities did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.
On Sunday, char marks could be seen on the apartment building, home also to a grocery store, a smoke shop and other businesses on its ground floor. Yellow police crime scene tape cordoned off the building, which also still had a heavy police presence.
On neighboring balconies, clothes could be seen hanging — a common practice when closets are converted into living space for laborers sharing an apartment that was initially designed for a single family. That’s seen throughout Deira, which is located alongside the Dubai Creek and is also home to its gold and spice markets, a major tourist attraction in the city.
A man working nearby at the time of the blaze put the start of the fire at just after noon Saturday. He told the AP that there had been an explosion, like from a gas cylinder catching fire, followed by thick black smoke. He said neighbors believed people were asleep inside at the time, something typical for the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan when the faithful abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.
A Dubai police officer stopped the AP journalist from talking to the man before he gave his name and told the reporter to leave the area.
The Dubai Civil Defense statement, cited by The National, described the fire as starting on the fourth floor. The char marks could be seen on the fifth floor, where glass appeared to have been blown out by the blaze.
“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” the statement reportedly said. “Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident.”
The statement did not elaborate. A woman who answered a phone number associated with the building agreed to take questions about the fire, but provided no immediate response.
AP
Middle East
Dubai
Fire
Kills
Injuries
Apartment
Building
Next
Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-30
Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people
World
2023-03-30
Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
Middle East
2023-02-27
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
0
World
04:23
South Korea fires warning shots after North's boat crosses sea border
World
04:23
South Korea fires warning shots after North's boat crosses sea border
0
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
0
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
0
Middle East
06:12
Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist
Middle East
06:12
Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist
0
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-17
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
2023-03-17
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
World
2023-04-10
Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media
World
2023-04-10
Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
0
World
08:01
Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official
World
08:01
Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
2
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
3
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
5
World
11:47
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
World
11:47
China's global ambitions... A threat to US dominance?
6
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
7
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
8
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
World
09:05
US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store