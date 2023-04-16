Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

2023-04-16 | 04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
3min
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck a five-story apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for laborers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk in fires.

The state-linked newspaper The National cited a statement from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office for the death toll. Authorities did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

On Sunday, char marks could be seen on the apartment building, home also to a grocery store, a smoke shop and other businesses on its ground floor. Yellow police crime scene tape cordoned off the building, which also still had a heavy police presence.
 
On neighboring balconies, clothes could be seen hanging — a common practice when closets are converted into living space for laborers sharing an apartment that was initially designed for a single family. That’s seen throughout Deira, which is located alongside the Dubai Creek and is also home to its gold and spice markets, a major tourist attraction in the city.
 
A man working nearby at the time of the blaze put the start of the fire at just after noon Saturday. He told the AP that there had been an explosion, like from a gas cylinder catching fire, followed by thick black smoke. He said neighbors believed people were asleep inside at the time, something typical for the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan when the faithful abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

A Dubai police officer stopped the AP journalist from talking to the man before he gave his name and told the reporter to leave the area.

The Dubai Civil Defense statement, cited by The National, described the fire as starting on the fourth floor. The char marks could be seen on the fifth floor, where glass appeared to have been blown out by the blaze.
 
“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” the statement reportedly said. “Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident.”

The statement did not elaborate. A woman who answered a phone number associated with the building agreed to take questions about the fire, but provided no immediate response.
 

