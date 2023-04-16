News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
2023-04-16 | 08:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Syria’s chief diplomat has started a visit to Algeria and Tunisia as part of efforts to revive diplomatic relationships in the Arab world, more than a decade after his country was globally isolated amid President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on mass protests against his rule.
Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad was welcomed on Saturday in the lounge of Algiers airport by his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf.
In remarks broadcast by Algerian public television. Mikdad insisted that “relations between the two brotherly countries exist and will continue to exist … beyond the vicissitudes of the situation.”
“My visit will be an opportunity for discussions between the two countries on the latest developments in the region. We need to strengthen this bilateral relationship,” he added.
Algeria is one of the few Arab countries that did not cut off relations with Syria during the civil war that followed the 2011 uprising.
Mikdad notably praised Algeria’s help after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake that killed tens of thousands in Syria and neighboring Turkey.
He was also bearing a message from Assad to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Algerian official APS news agency reported.
The visit comes after Mikdad’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that led both countries to announce they were moving toward reopening embassies and resuming flights for the first time in more than a decade.
Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters in 2011. The breakdown in relations culminated in Syria being ousted from the Arab League.
However, in recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria’s neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.
A group of regional leaders who met in Saudi Arabia promised Saturday to continue talks to reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict, but stopped short of endorsing its return to the Arab League. The meeting included top diplomats from the Arab Gulf countries as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
Mikdad also made a recent trip to Egypt in a step toward normalizing ties.
He is scheduled to head to Tunisia on Monday, where he is to reopen Syria’s embassy.
Tunisian President Kais Saied announced earlier this month that he had directed the country’s foreign ministry to appoint a new ambassador to Syria. His move was reciprocated by the Syrian government, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
AP
Middle East
Syria
FM
Algeria
Tunisia
Revive
Diplomatic
Ties
Efforts
Next
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
Middle East
2023-04-12
Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
0
Middle East
2023-04-15
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
Middle East
2023-04-15
Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah
0
Middle East
2023-04-13
Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Middle East
2023-04-13
Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:25
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Middle East
09:25
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
0
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
0
Middle East
06:12
Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist
Middle East
06:12
Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist
0
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
0
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Sports
2023-04-10
Football Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail 'checkmate'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
2
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
3
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
4
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
5
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
6
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
8
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store