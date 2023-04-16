News
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Middle East
2023-04-16 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Saudi Arabia's stock markets ended higher on Sunday after Friday's rise in oil prices, although the Qatari index extended losses for a second session.
Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up on Friday in a fourth straight week of gains after the West's energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (. TASI) gained 0.6%, led by a 1.2% increase in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), while oil giant Saudi Aramco (2223.SE) added 0.8%.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman launched on Thursday four new Special Economic Zones in Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Thursday after the market had closed, citing a statement.
The kingdom will allow 100% foreign ownership of companies in the new economic zones.
In Qatar, the index (. QSI) fell 0.4%, extending losses for a second session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) losing 1.5%.
GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.
Egypt was closed for a public holiday.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Stocks
Gain
Increase
Oil
Prices
Qatar
Fall
Markets
