Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Middle East
2023-04-17 | 02:49
High views
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

The exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution will visit Israel this week, Israel's government said on Sunday, calling him the "most senior Iranian personality" to ever pay a public visit to Israel.

Israel and Iran enjoyed warmer ties under the US-backed Shah, though they have become enemies since.

Israel, in its statement, said the visit by Reza Pahlavi is meant to create "a bridge between Israel and the Iranian people, and expressing joint opposition to the Ayatollah regime."
 
"A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbours," Pahlavi was quoted as saying in the the Israeli statement. "In my opinion, that day is closer than ever."

During his visit Pahlavi will take part in Israel's official Holocaust memorial ceremony.
 

