US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

Middle East
2023-04-17 | 04:32
High views
US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed
0min
US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

The US Central Command said its forces targeted and likely killed a senior Islamic State leader who it said was involved in "planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe" in the early hours of Monday.

The US Central Command forces said it conducted the unilateral helicopter raid in Northern Syria, resulting in the probable death of the Islamic state leader. Two other armed individuals were killed, it said.

US troops and civilians were not wounded in the attack, nor were US helicopters damaged, the Central Command said.
 

